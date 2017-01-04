Suspect to appear in court for record...

Suspect to appear in court for record Fentanyl bust in Derby

The suspect involved in a record Fentanyl bust here in our state will appear in court. A man from Arizona was arrested last month after his tractor trailer was pulled over on Route 34 in Derby.

