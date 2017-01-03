Students, Employers Go On A Speed Date
More than 230 New Haven public-school graduates descended the staircase at the Payne Whitney Gym, looking for the match that could help spell a promising future. Their goal: to land one of the approximately 100 paid summer internships being offered by 32 employers, who waited at tables to take turns at meeting them.
