Solange Knowles, Questlove Among Musicians Celebrating Prince, David Bowie At Yale Conference

VIP speakers at "Blackstar Rising & the Purple Reign: Celebrating the Legacies of David Bowie and Prince" include Questlove, Solange Knowles and Kimbra. VIP speakers at "Blackstar Rising & the Purple Reign: Celebrating the Legacies of David Bowie and Prince" include Questlove, Solange Knowles and Kimbra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.