Snarky Puppy, Bambino Announces Infinity Concerts
Bombino performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Steve Earle on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Dave Matthews tribute Big Eyed Phish heads to Hartford on Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Maceo Parker on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.; and Keiko Matsui on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Los Lobos plays Infinity Hartford on March 2 at 8 p.m. Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys perform at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band on March 31 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com Local H plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on May 2 at 8:30 p.m., with Wayward City opening. Xenia Rubinos performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Feb. 17 at 9:30 p.m., with Olive Tiger opening.
