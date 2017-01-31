SDPD: JCC La Jolla Receives Threat

SDPD: JCC La Jolla Receives Threat

The center in La Jolla called police just before 9 a.m. reporting the threat. Officers responded and moved people inside the building to nearby La Jolla Country Day as a precaution.

