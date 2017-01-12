Scientists snap mice brains, making them killing machines

Researchers have found a way to flip a switch in the brain of mice to turn them into a more aggressive killer, and in doing so, may have found a key to the way hunting behavior evolved millions of years ago. An article on npr.org says the mice were subjected to a laser light,which activated two sets of neurons in the amygdala in the mice, after which the mice began to pursue live crickets at a more aggressive pace.

