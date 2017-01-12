Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson gets ...

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson gets hearing for HUD chief

In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Yale University alumnus Dr. Benjamin Carson, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, speaks at Yale, as a guest of the William F. Buckley Jr. Program, in New Haven, Conn. Carson is preparing to take lawmakers questions about his vision for the nation's housing policies.

