Red Cross Celebrates MLK Day by Saving Lives
Across Connecticut, one way Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated Monday was in saving lives. The Red Cross of Connecticut went across the city of New Haven to check smoke alarms, install new smoke detectors and educate the public on fire safety.
