Reaction Builds Across Connecticut to...

Reaction Builds Across Connecticut to Trump Deportation Order

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Fatima Rojas, an immigrant from Mexico who now lives in New Haven, reacts to President Trump's call for immigration enforcement reform. Fatima Rojas, an immigrant from Mexico who now lives in New Haven, reacts to President Trump's call for immigration enforcement reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Jan 26 For reals 6
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba... Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News "Pussies" Grab Back Jan 24 IDONTKNOW 24
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC