Rapid-Transit Bus Eyed For Route 1

11 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

A CT Transit ride from New Haven to Milford's Post Mall could take 11 minutes less than it does now under a plan contained in a draft state study - but it will take new buses, additional technology and nearly $5.3 million to get it done. The state Department of Transportation has drawn up the "BRT" plan, and is now seeking input and looking for the money.

