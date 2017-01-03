Rapid-Transit Bus Eyed For Route 1
A CT Transit ride from New Haven to Milford's Post Mall could take 11 minutes less than it does now under a plan contained in a draft state study - but it will take new buses, additional technology and nearly $5.3 million to get it done. The state Department of Transportation has drawn up the "BRT" plan, and is now seeking input and looking for the money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|16 hr
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec '16
|keep darkie dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC