Ramen Craze: Where To Find The Noodle Soup We Crave
Mecha Noodle Bar in New Haven shows us how to make a bowl of classic pork tonkotsu. It starts with a bone broth that has simmered for about 24 hours, then it's loaded up with sprouts, scallions and chasu pork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC