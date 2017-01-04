Ramen Craze: Where To Find The Noodle...

Ramen Craze: Where To Find The Noodle Soup We Crave

Mecha Noodle Bar in New Haven shows us how to make a bowl of classic pork tonkotsu. It starts with a bone broth that has simmered for about 24 hours, then it's loaded up with sprouts, scallions and chasu pork.

