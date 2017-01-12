Q River Seawall Finally Getting Fixed
It's partially covered in deep snow now, but when the southern section of the seawall along the Quinnipiac River and its adjoining scenic walkway reappear in the springtime, there should be grounds for local celebration in Fair Haven. That's because after at least a dozen years of seriously delayed attention, the deteriorated sections along the southern portion of the seawall near the Brewery Square Apartments along the Q - including the pedestrian walkway, cracked as if an earthquake, or a triceratops, had struck - is in the process of being repaired.
