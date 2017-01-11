Police: Uber driver used rider's cred...

Police: Uber driver used rider's credit card to buy Viagra

Tuesday

An Uber driver from New Haven was arrested Jan. 9 in connection with allegations he tried to use a rider's credit card to buy $519 worth of Viagra. David J. Walker , of Poplar Street, was picked up by West Haven police on the outstanding Fairfield warrant and charged with fifth-degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card and receiving goods or services obtained illegally.

