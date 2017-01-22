Over one million people stage massive anti-Trump protests across U.S.
Over one million people Saturday took to the streets and staged rallies across the United States to protest against President Donald Trump's first full day as the 45th U.S. President. In New York City, at least 200,000 crowd gathered near Trump Tower in Manhattan for the Women's March on New York City.
