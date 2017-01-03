Oakdale Theatre shooting victim, Jaqu...

Oakdale Theatre shooting victim, Jaquan Graves wanted to be a rapper & loved his son

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A New Haven family sobs together in their family living room as they listen to Jaquan Graves, 20, do what he loved to do, rap. "Jaquan was a very silly, caring, nephew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) 9 hr belinda 50
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan 1 Wize1 31
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ... Dec 6 keep darkie dumb 1
News Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09) Dec 5 Looser 367
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec '16 Brenda B 9
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC