New snow - tow plows' to be used on I-95
This winter, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will be using three supersized snowplows that are capable of clearing two highway lanes in a single pass. Mounted lasers will help prevent the wide blows from hitting obstances, or vehicles.Towed in the rear of a truck, the plows measure 26 feet in length, essentially doubling the width of a single plow truck when in operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|18 hr
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec '16
|keep darkie dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC