New Haven woman arrested in connection to alleged identity theft
Hamden Police say 28-year-old Shaqwaveia Payne of New Haven was arrested after Hamden Police Department conducted an identity theft investigation. Officials say she is wanted by several other jurisdictions including Milford , New Haven and Wallingford .
