New Haven taking steps to address climate change
On Thursday morning, Mayor Toni Harp , City Engineer Giovanni Zinn and environmental activists held a news conference to update the city's efforts to guard against the effects of climate change. Harp announced that New Haven has joined the 'Compact of Mayors,' an effort aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
