New Haven Schools Prepare for Possibl...

New Haven Schools Prepare for Possible Immigration Raids

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

Since the November election, immigrant community activists have been meeting with city and school officials to develop a plan meant to protect students in case there is a federal raid. Back in 2007, more than 30 suspected undocumented immigrants were arrested during a round-up in New Haven led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07) 5 hr CTguy1955 91
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan 9 dave 1
Fairmont theatre Jan 5 Curious married guy 1
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Jan 4 belinda 50
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan 1 Wize1 31
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC