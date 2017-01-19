New Haven Public Safety Committee to host open workshop
It will take place in the Alder Chamber of City Hall at 6:00pm at 165 Church Street in New Haven. Information on the workshop agenda will include: street lighting maintenance and repair, LED lighting, signage, parking enforcement and improving traffic flow through the city.
