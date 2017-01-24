New Haven police investigating ice cream shop robbery
Police say Ashley's Ice Cream, located at 280 York Street, was robbed. Police say they are looking for a female suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|38 min
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|18 hr
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|18 hr
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Tue
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC