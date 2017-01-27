New Haven police actively searching f...

New Haven police actively searching for suspect in Winchester Avenue shooting

17 hrs ago

According to New Haven Police Department Public Information Officer David Hartman , a shooting took place in the area of 91 Winchester Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment for what police described a non-life threatening leg wound. New Haven police officers on Eastern Street searching for a suspect in a shooting on Winchester Avenue.

