New Haven police actively searching for suspect in Winchester Avenue shooting

According to New Haven Police Department Public Information Officer David Hartman , a shooting took place in the area of 91 Winchester Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment for what police described a non-life threatening leg wound. New Haven police officers on Eastern Street searching for a suspect in a shooting on Winchester Avenue.

