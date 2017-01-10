New Haven man sentenced, involved in fraudulent oxycodone prescription scheme

A 36-year-old New Haven man was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 57 months of prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for his role in a scheme to distribute oxycodone that was obtained through fraudulent prescriptions. The man sentenced was Alejandro Prosper, also known as "Pun", according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

