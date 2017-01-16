New Haven kids reconnect with MLKa s ...

New Haven kids reconnect with MLKa s legacy in word and song

Storyteller Joy Donaldson, singing and telling it to all listening at the New Haven Museum, about the little boy born in Atlanta, Georgia - who grew up to lead the civil rights movement on this Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Initially born Michael Junior, she says Martin Jr. came about when his father chose to change his own name and his son's.

