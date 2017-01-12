New Haven Holds Hearing on Proposed Food Truck Regulations
Part of the proposal includes charging mobile food vendors fees for them to reserve their own spots. Mobile food vendors in New Haven will weigh in on the city's proposals to revise the rules and guidelines for their industry at a public hearing Thursday night at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec '16
|keep darkie dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC