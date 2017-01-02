New Haven fatal wreck creates gaping hole in synagogue
The medical examiner arrived on scene after police say two suspected carjackers crashed and died after stealing an SUV in New Haven Monday morning. Rabbi Tilsen got a call early this morning because his synagogue suffered some damage.
