New Haven Bus Riders Still Waiting for GPS Tracking System
A CT DOT spokesperson said it hopes to launch the real time bus tracking system in February. On a rainy Tuesday afternoon, New Haven bus riders wish the Connecticut Department of Transportation's GPS tracking system was already up and running.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC