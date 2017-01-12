New Haven 2016 Crime Stats Show Decline in Violent Crime: PD
This year the NHPD is launching a new real-time intel center as part of its efforts to work with law enforcement partners. Violent crimes are on the way down in the Elm City, according to 2016 statistics released Thursday by the New Haven Police Department.
