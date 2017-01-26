Nearly half of breast cancer patients have severe treatment side effects
For the study, researchers surveyed 1,945 women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer about the severity of seven treatment side effects: nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, pain, arm swelling, shortness of breath and breast skin irritation. Overall, 45 percent of participants reported severe or very severe forms of at least one of these side effects.
