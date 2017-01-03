National Organization of Italian American Women Will Honor Dr. Pat LoRusso
New Haven, Conn. - The Connecticut Region of the National Organization of Italian American Women will honor three of Connecticut's most prominent and pioneering women at its eighth annual Epiphany Celebration brunch and silent auction event, on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the New Haven Lawn Club in New Haven, CT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairmont theatre
|Thu
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec '16
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Looser
|367
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC