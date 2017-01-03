National Organization of Italian Amer...

National Organization of Italian American Women Will Honor Dr. Pat LoRusso

New Haven, Conn. - The Connecticut Region of the National Organization of Italian American Women will honor three of Connecticut's most prominent and pioneering women at its eighth annual Epiphany Celebration brunch and silent auction event, on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the New Haven Lawn Club in New Haven, CT.

