Monks Launch Hill-History Project
Spearheaded by siblings of the Hill's illustrious Monk family, the committee gathered a focus group of about a dozen this past Thursday afternoon at the Hill library branch on Washington Avenue to talk about where the center will be and how to reach out to the community. The heritage center, members asserted, won't only preserve history but also serve to invigorate the neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|rosemary
|20,799
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC