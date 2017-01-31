Mexican Citizen Pleads Guilty To Re-entry After Crime Spree In Norwalk
A citizen of Mexico with a criminal history in Norwalk pleaded guilty Monday to illegal reentry of a removed alien. Alberto Silvo-Garcia, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of the charge before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|rosemary
|20,799
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC