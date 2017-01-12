Men's DMR Places First at Yale Invitational

NEW HAVEN, CT The men's distance medley relay team of Brian Henderson , Zachary Ropes , Steven Morrison and Stefan Morton took home one of two first place finishes to start 2017 with an overall time of 10:20.25 at the Yale Collegiate Invitational on Saturday. In addition to placing first, the four just barely missed out on qualifying for the IC4A Championship but just 1.25 seconds.

