Man admits heroin distribution after overdose death
An East Lyme man is facing up to two decades in prison after admitting he provided heroin to another man who fatally overdosed in a running vehicle last summer with a young child in the back seat. The Hartford Courant reports 25-year-old Christopher Stevens pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin in New Haven federal court on Wednesday.
