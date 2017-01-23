Malloy announces New Haven line set a...

Malloy announces New Haven line set all-time ridership record in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

Governor Dannel P. Malloy on Monday announced that the New Haven commuter rail line saw ridership grow during 2016 with a total of 40.5 million passenger trips during the year - surpassing last year's total by approximately 20,000 and setting an all-time record, according to newly released data from Metro-North Railroad. The New Haven Line remains the busiest commuter rail line in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Pussies" Grab Back 1 hr Thesimpletruth 21
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... 15 hr Logic101 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07) Jan 13 CTguy1955 91
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan 9 dave 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for New Haven County was issued at January 24 at 2:37AM EST

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC