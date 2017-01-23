Malloy announces New Haven line set all-time ridership record in 2016
Governor Dannel P. Malloy on Monday announced that the New Haven commuter rail line saw ridership grow during 2016 with a total of 40.5 million passenger trips during the year - surpassing last year's total by approximately 20,000 and setting an all-time record, according to newly released data from Metro-North Railroad. The New Haven Line remains the busiest commuter rail line in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|1 hr
|Thesimpletruth
|21
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|15 hr
|Logic101
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC