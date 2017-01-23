Malloy announces New Haven line set all-time ridership record in 2016

Governor Dannel P. Malloy on Monday announced that the New Haven commuter rail line saw ridership grow during 2016 with a total of 40.5 million passenger trips during the year - surpassing last year's total by approximately 20,000 and setting an all-time record, according to newly released data from Metro-North Railroad. The New Haven Line remains the busiest commuter rail line in America.

