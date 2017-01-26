Jury deadlocks in New Haven mana s murder trial
A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a New Haven man after the jury twice said it was deadlocked. The New Haven Register reports that the jury foreman twice sent notes to Superior Court Judge Thomas V. O'Keefe Jr. late Wednesday saying six jurors believed Johnson was not guilty, five thought he was guilty and one was undecided.
