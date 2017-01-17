Juror's death puts ex-Jefferies trader's fraud trial on hold

Jury deliberations in the federal fraud case against a former Jefferies Group bond trader were put on hold unexpectedly on Tuesday, after an alternate juror died following a heart attack and another juror was injured in a car accident over the holiday weekend. Gasps filled the New Haven, Connecticut courtroom of Chief Judge Janet Hall as she told federal prosecutors and lawyers for the defendant Jesse Litvak about the death of the 47-year-old male alternate juror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.