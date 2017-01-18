JCC members react after bomb threats evacuate several Connecticut locations
Early this morning a threatening call came into the Jewish Community Center or JCC in Woodbridge. Judith Diamondstein, the chief executive officer with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven said, "The called said that there was a bomb in the building and that we should get everybody out."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC