International enrolment at US colleges has grown for generations. Photo: Alamy

The admission of foreign students to top US colleges is a boon for both overseas scholars and their indigenous classmates, but is there a tipping point? A major increase in international enrolment in recent years has intensified the competition for entry to America's top private colleges and universities, as ever-growing numbers of applicants - especially from China - angle for the limited supply of seats. That tension is particularly evident in the eight prestigious Ivy League schools: federal data shows that their first-year classes grew slightly from 2004 to 2014 - 5 per cent - while the number of incoming foreign students rose 46 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.