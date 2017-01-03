International enrolment at US colleges has grown for generations. Photo: Alamy
The admission of foreign students to top US colleges is a boon for both overseas scholars and their indigenous classmates, but is there a tipping point? A major increase in international enrolment in recent years has intensified the competition for entry to America's top private colleges and universities, as ever-growing numbers of applicants - especially from China - angle for the limited supply of seats. That tension is particularly evident in the eight prestigious Ivy League schools: federal data shows that their first-year classes grew slightly from 2004 to 2014 - 5 per cent - while the number of incoming foreign students rose 46 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Mon
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec '16
|keep darkie dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC