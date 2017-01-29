Immigrant Students Speak Of Fear, Find Solidarity At Vigil Attended By Hundreds
Solidarity ran thick as immigrant students spoke to hundreds at a candlelight vigil at Yale University on Sunday night about being suddenly cast as strangers in a land they had loved. "I am one of the 11 million undocumented immigrants that President Trump hates so much," said Alejandra Corona Ortega, Yale Class of 2019.
