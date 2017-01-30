'I Still Suffer'; Solitary Confinement On Display

Keishar Tucker, survivor of solitary confinement, talks about his experience at the opening of "Inside the Box," at the New Haven Free Public Library on Monday, an exhibit that features a replica of a solitary confinement cell for people to experience. Keishar Tucker, survivor of solitary confinement, talks about his experience at the opening of "Inside the Box," at the New Haven Free Public Library on Monday, an exhibit that features a replica of a solitary confinement cell for people to experience.

