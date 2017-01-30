'I Still Suffer'; Solitary Confinement On Display
Keishar Tucker, survivor of solitary confinement, talks about his experience at the opening of "Inside the Box," at the New Haven Free Public Library on Monday, an exhibit that features a replica of a solitary confinement cell for people to experience. Keishar Tucker, survivor of solitary confinement, talks about his experience at the opening of "Inside the Box," at the New Haven Free Public Library on Monday, an exhibit that features a replica of a solitary confinement cell for people to experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|rosemary
|20,799
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC