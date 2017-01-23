Hausladen: Bikes Don't Kill People ...

Hausladen: Bikes Don't Kill People ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

As he presented a plan to bring hundreds of rentable bikes to New Haven's streets, city transit chief Doug Hausladen invoked statistics about smash-ups on the road to respond Monday night to complaints about dangerous cyclists. Hausladen showed up to the monthly East Rock Community Management Team to get input from neighbors about a new "bike share" program about to bring 300 instantly borrow-able cycles to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle 3 hr RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba... 3 hr RIP Justin Cooke 1
News "Pussies" Grab Back 16 hr IDONTKNOW 24
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Mon Logic101 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC