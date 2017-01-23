Hausladen: Bikes Don't Kill People ...
As he presented a plan to bring hundreds of rentable bikes to New Haven's streets, city transit chief Doug Hausladen invoked statistics about smash-ups on the road to respond Monday night to complaints about dangerous cyclists. Hausladen showed up to the monthly East Rock Community Management Team to get input from neighbors about a new "bike share" program about to bring 300 instantly borrow-able cycles to the city.
