Hamden police recover handgun and drugs in Arch Street arrest
Hamden police have recovered almost two dozen bags of crack cocaine, heroin, and a loaded handgun when a motor vehicle stop turned into a foot chase New Year's Eve. At 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, Hamden police officers witnessed a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of Bowen Street and Cherry Ann Street .
