Former Greenwich Woman Who Stole $700K From Employer Gets 4 Years In Prison

A former Greenwich woman has been sentenced to four years behind bars for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her former employer and others, prosecutors said. Debra Biagi, 50, who pleaded guilty in August to one count of wire fraud, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20, by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

