FILE - West Haven Police cruiser
Commuters heading towards New Haven on Route 34 are facing heavier than normal traffic delays after a crash closed the road Friday morning. Just after 7:00 a.m, West Haven police responded to Route 34 near Plainfield Avenue on reports of a crash involving an SUV that had flipped onto its roof.
