Ex-TV meteorologist pleads guilty to child porn charge
Justin Goldstein, a 33-year-old meteorologist with WTNH-TV, was charged with one count of promoting a minor in an obscene performance and first-degree possession of child pornography Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Goldstein was not home when investigator executed the search warrant but was later located at WTNH station in New Haven and taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|27 min
|CTguy1955
|91
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC