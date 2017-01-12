Ex-TV meteorologist pleads guilty to child porn charge

Justin Goldstein, a 33-year-old meteorologist with WTNH-TV, was charged with one count of promoting a minor in an obscene performance and first-degree possession of child pornography Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Goldstein was not home when investigator executed the search warrant but was later located at WTNH station in New Haven and taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.