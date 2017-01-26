Ex-Jefferies bond trader Litvak guilty on one of 10 fraud counts

A federal jury found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty for a second time for defrauding customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine of the 10 counts he faced. FILE PHOTO - Jesse Litvak, a former managing director at Jefferies Group Inc., walks to U.S. District Court in for his hearing New Haven, Connecticut, U.S., July 23, 2014.

