End Of An Era: Q House Comes Down

End Of An Era: Q House Comes Down

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

Bill MacMullen hadn't been involved the demolition of a large New Haven institution since the implosion of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum back in 2007. "This" was the long awaited demolition of the Dixwell Community "Q" House in preparation for the construction of a new Q House .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairmont theatre Thu Curious married guy 1
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Wed belinda 50
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan 1 Wize1 31
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ... Dec '16 keep darkie dumb 1
News Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09) Dec '16 Looser 367
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC