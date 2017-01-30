Dominic releasing 'Goodnight Doggies' (LP stream), playing shows
Dominic Angelella has been a staple of the Philly scene for years. He leads the band DRGN KING, he's one half of Lithuania , he's currently playing bass in mewithoutYou , and he's also played in Hop Along , among other projects.
