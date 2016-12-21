Dennehy, Cathey star in Beckett's - Endgame' at Long Wharf
Long Wharf presents "Endgame," by Samuel Beckett, Jan. 5-Feb. 5, on Stage II. It stars Brian Dennehy and Reg E. Cathey in what is being described as "a once in a lifetime theatrical event, performing one of the most influential plays of the 20th century."
